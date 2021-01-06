Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) Price Target Cut to C$0.20 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

TSE:NCU traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.18. 4,485,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Nevada Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

