New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Trading Down 0.3%

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 36,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 63,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded New Frontier Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.28 million during the quarter. New Frontier Health had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Frontier Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in New Frontier Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in New Frontier Health by 79.5% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 215,127 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Frontier Health in the third quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in New Frontier Health by 78.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

