New Oriental Energy & Chemical (OTCMKTS:NOEC) vs. Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Financial Contrast

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) and New Oriental Energy & Chemical (OTCMKTS:NOEC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Westlake Chemical Partners and New Oriental Energy & Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50 New Oriental Energy & Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.02%. Given Westlake Chemical Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Westlake Chemical Partners is more favorable than New Oriental Energy & Chemical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of New Oriental Energy & Chemical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Oriental Energy & Chemical has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and New Oriental Energy & Chemical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Partners $1.09 billion 0.73 $60.98 million $1.77 12.72 New Oriental Energy & Chemical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than New Oriental Energy & Chemical.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and New Oriental Energy & Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Partners 6.41% 6.83% 4.68% New Oriental Energy & Chemical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats New Oriental Energy & Chemical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About New Oriental Energy & Chemical

New Oriental Energy & Chemical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of fertilizer and chemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers urea and coal-based chemicals, including ammonium bicarbonate and liquid ammonia used for nitrogenous fertilizers, and as a raw material for chemical products. It also provides methanol used in the production of medicines, pesticides, dyes, plastics, synthetic proteins, fibers, formaldehydes, and methyl ether, as well as a component of a type of new fuel. In addition, the company offers dimethyl ether used as an additive for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and non-industrial fuel substitute to LPG for residential and automotive uses; as a refrigerant for refrigerators and air conditioners; as a chemical feedstock for the production of acetic acid, acetate, and hydrocyanic acid; and in the production of pesticides and cosmetics, as well as everyday chemical products, such as detergent and hair gel. The company serves chemical, pharmaceutical, light, and textile industries. New Oriental Energy & Chemical Corp. sells its products primarily through regional distributors. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Xinyang, the People's Republic of China.

