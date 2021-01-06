NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) were up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 2,660,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,967,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NBEV shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NewAge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $284.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.73 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of NewAge by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,385 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 198.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 17.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 67.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 48,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NewAge by 885.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

