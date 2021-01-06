NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) were up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 2,660,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,967,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
A number of equities analysts have commented on NBEV shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NewAge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $284.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of NewAge by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,385 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 198.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 17.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 67.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 48,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NewAge by 885.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.
NewAge Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)
New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.
