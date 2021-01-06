Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CAO Sells $123,900.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,903.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Kitlen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00.

Newmont stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,189,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,007. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,773.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.51.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

