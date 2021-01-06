Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Sells $83,446.65 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $65.24. 9,189,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,007. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 14.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Newmont by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 2.8% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

