News (NASDAQ:NWS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.81

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 63438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in News during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in News by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

