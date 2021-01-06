Newton Coin Project (NCP) Market Cap Reaches $27,419.63

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $27,419.63 and $5.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, cfinex, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

