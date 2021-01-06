Newton (NEW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.11 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. Newton has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $1.15 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00027386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00113923 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.96 or 0.00252265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.45 or 0.00486985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00244214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016346 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

