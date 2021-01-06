Next.exchange (NEXT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $601.00

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Next.exchange has a market cap of $527,842.77 and $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Next.exchange has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Next.exchange token can currently be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Next.exchange alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00046579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00315667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00033231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.19 or 0.02800802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013792 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Next.exchange Profile

Next.exchange is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Crex24 and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Next.exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Next.exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.