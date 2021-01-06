NEXT (NET) Trading Up 29.9% This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and $290,934.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One NEXT token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00454200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1,394% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

