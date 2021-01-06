NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of NEXT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPY opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10. NEXT has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $50.41.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.