NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $77.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $72.31. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $146.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,496 shares of company stock worth $28,082,897. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

