Nexus (NXS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.91 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges. Nexus has a market cap of $19.91 million and $422,812.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexus has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar.

Nexus Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,361,660 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.