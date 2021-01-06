Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Trading Down 12.1%

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF)’s stock price was down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.85.

About Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF)

Nicox SA, an ophthalmology company, develops solutions to maintain ocular health in France and internationally. It offers VYZULTA, a latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution for open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; ZERVIATE, a cetirizine ophthalmic solution for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis; and NCX 4280, an ophthalmic solution that targets morning eye congestion.

