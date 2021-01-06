Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) PT Raised to $23.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NLSN stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 60,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,490. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 277.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nielsen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 695,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

