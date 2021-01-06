NIKE (NKE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NIKE (NYSE: NKE) in the last few weeks:

NIKE stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.74. 76,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,462. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $222.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,170 shares of company stock valued at $60,235,811. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

