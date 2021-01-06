Nima Kelly Sells 3,488 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $283,260.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,032.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $647,730.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Nima Kelly sold 12,085 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,225.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Nima Kelly sold 1,341 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $111,303.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 203 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $16,477.51.

On Monday, November 30th, Nima Kelly sold 1,392 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $111,067.68.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $27,085.89.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $94,317.50.

Shares of GDDY traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.03. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in GoDaddy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in GoDaddy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in GoDaddy by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.