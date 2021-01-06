Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0060

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 64.5% against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $42.61 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,932.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.66 or 0.03385533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00481043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.17 or 0.01302977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.00398988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00021788 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00181498 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,859,435,579 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,685,579 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

