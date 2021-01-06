Niobio Cash Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $49,276.68 and $11.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

