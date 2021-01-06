NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Sells $802,885.76 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $802,885.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,956,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. 876,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,331. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.74. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMIH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,859,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 24.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

