Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.36. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 31,005 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

In other news, major shareholder Robert P. Stiller sold 222,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $77,754.25. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast items.

