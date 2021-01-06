Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €2.95 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €2.95 ($3.47) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.68 ($4.33).

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

