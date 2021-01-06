NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Market Capitalization Tops $2.44 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $2.44 million and $4,344.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006859 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,288,901 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

