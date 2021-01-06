noob.finance Trading 44.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One noob.finance token can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, noob.finance has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar. noob.finance has a market cap of $27,665.91 and $26.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00118686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00253493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00502388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00253089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017040 BTC.

About noob.finance

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

noob.finance Token Trading

noob.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

