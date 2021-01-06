Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NAT shares. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 870,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. Research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

