Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 870,742 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 70.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 102,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

