Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 43.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NSC. Argus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.65. 20,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,394. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $247.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.33 and a 200 day moving average of $212.09.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.