NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €33.11 ($38.95).

NOEJ has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €41.36 ($48.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. NORMA Group SE has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 52-week high of €42.38 ($49.86). The business’s 50 day moving average is €38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.46.

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.