NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €33.11 ($38.95).

NOEJ has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €41.36 ($48.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. NORMA Group SE has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 52-week high of €42.38 ($49.86). The business’s 50 day moving average is €38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.46.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

