Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Down 9.5%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price was down 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 25,103,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 44,520,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NAK shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 178.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 580,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 371,877 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 49.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,416,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 468,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 149.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 82,298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 465,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

