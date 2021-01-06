Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.65

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.65 and traded as high as $12.82. Northwest Bancshares shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 689,420 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWBI shares. ValuEngine raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,701 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,711,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after buying an additional 218,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,838,000 after buying an additional 1,663,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after buying an additional 98,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 179,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after buying an additional 213,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

