Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Up 8%

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)’s stock price were up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 1,128,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 874,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWBI. Stephens assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $75,360.00. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $111,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,825.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 15.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 213,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

