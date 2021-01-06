Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE NCLH opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.84.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

