Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Down 11.3%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) dropped 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 19,188,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 48,832,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novan, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Novan by 284.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

