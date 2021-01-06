Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 6.5%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.25 and last traded at $123.74. 3,162,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,760,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 163.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

