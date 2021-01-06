Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) Trading 6% Higher

Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.20. 234,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 208,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48.

Get Novus Capital alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Novus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novus Capital in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novus Capital in the third quarter worth about $484,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novus Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Novus Capital in the third quarter worth about $2,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.