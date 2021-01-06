Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.26

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and traded as low as $15.07. Novus Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 15,660 shares changing hands.

NVUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Novus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($3.87). On average, research analysts anticipate that Novus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Logos Global Management Lp bought 92,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,341,497.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 103,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $2,229,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novus Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 61,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Novus Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,100,187 shares in the last quarter.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.