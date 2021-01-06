Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

NYSE NUS opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $317,068.00. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $381,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,593 shares of company stock worth $2,277,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

