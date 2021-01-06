Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.40

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 115409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 434.70, a PEG ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,986,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.