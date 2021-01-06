Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.40

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 115409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.47.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 434.70, a PEG ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,986,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)
Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.
