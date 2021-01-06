NuBits (USNBT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,941.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One NuBits coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. NuBits has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $4,941.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00027936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00115559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00495976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00245239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016612 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

