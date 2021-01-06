Nucleus Vision Market Cap Reaches $6.26 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $6.26 million and $308,330.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Ethfinex, Bitbns and Zebpay. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 58.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00044325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00037402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.67 or 0.00334884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00025274 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,169,080 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bitbns, Upbit, Bitrue, Binance, IDEX, CoinBene, BITBOX, Zebpay, Bittrex, Huobi, WazirX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

