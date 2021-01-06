Nucleus Vision Reaches One Day Volume of $227,461.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, WazirX, CoinBene and Bitbns. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $227,461.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 54.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00306001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00032688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,160.50 or 0.03108395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,169,080 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, WazirX, Bittrex, Zebpay, Bitbns, Huobi, Bitrue, Binance, BITBOX, Upbit, Koinex, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.