Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.54

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.54 and last traded at $56.69, with a volume of 83413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,552.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,720 shares of company stock worth $2,135,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Nucor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nucor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

