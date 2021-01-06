NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. NULS has a market capitalization of $26.58 million and approximately $16.62 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NULS has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00027309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00112830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.66 or 0.00488977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00237463 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016000 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

