NULS Price Tops $0.24 (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. NULS has a total market cap of $23.99 million and approximately $15.11 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00121263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00258999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00512951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00049819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00254313 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017020 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

