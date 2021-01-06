Numeraire Hits Market Cap of $132.80 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $132.80 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $29.74 or 0.00084921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00335208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014361 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $954.37 or 0.02725408 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,650 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

