Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.42

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $51.39, with a volume of 26620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.88, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. Nutrien’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 107,153 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,140,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

