NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter worth $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 217.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

