Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.99 and last traded at $48.93. Approximately 100,297 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUMG. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,224,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after acquiring an additional 115,059 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 37,437 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 33,412 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 111,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter.

