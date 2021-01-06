Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:NHA)

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE NHA opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $10.60.
Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile
See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.