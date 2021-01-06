Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:NHA)

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE NHA opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

